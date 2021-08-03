The Pentagon, headquarters of America’s armed forces, has gone into lockdown after a shooting was reported at a nearby Metro station.

Multiple gunshots were heard by the Pentagon Transit Center on Tuesday, with the Associated Press reporting the incident occurred outside at a bus platform. A police officer has died, reports CNN.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center," a statement from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) read.

"We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming."