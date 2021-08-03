Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center.

Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details following the incident.

“Gunfire was exchanged and there were several casualties. The incident is over, the scene is secure and there is no continuing threat to our community,” he said.

Kusse also confirmed that the FBI are on the scene to lead the investigation.