The White House has paid respect to Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez, who died in Tuesday’s shooting.

Speaking during her daily briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki offered condolences to his family, describing him as a veteran of both the police and the military.

A recipient of the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, Gonzalez previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Administration, before joining the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

“He lost his life protecting those who protect the nation. We mourn his loss and offer condolences to his family,” Psaki said.