A reporter has earned widespread praise, and marriage proposals, after sharing a compilation of himself seamlessly reporting in six different languages.

On Monday, Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, reported live from Kyiv on the Ukraine conflict with Russia.

While reporting on the conflict to various news outlets, Crowther spoke six different languages, including English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

As of Tuesday, the clip has been viewed more than 9.7m times, with thousands of viewers applauding Crowther for the impressive reporting.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here