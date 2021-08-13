Independent TV

Plymouth mass shooting sequence of events revealed by police

Plymouth mass shooting sequence of events revealed by police

In a press conference on Friday, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that two men, two women and a child had been killed in a shooting on Thursday evening, before the suspect turned the gun on himself.

The Chief Constable confirmed that one of the five victims of gunman Jake Davison included a “very young girl”.

Devon and Cornwall Police also believe the gunman’s first female victim “was known to him” and police are trying to confirm whether there is a familial relationship.

Follow live: Plymouth gunman named after shooting dead five people including child

Plymouth MP urges residents to come together after ‘unspeakably awful' shootings

Plymouth shooting: Jake Davison named locally as gunman

Taliban seize control of two more Afghanistan cities, Kabul at risk of falling

Plymouth shooting: Jake Davison named locally as gunman

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

Spectacular double meteors light up Belgium sky during Perseids shower

Tesla crashes into petrol pump and bursts into flames after battery explodes

'10 siblings!' Presenter left red-faced after awkward live TV gaffe

Shark leaps out of ocean and spins in the air behind unsuspecting surfer

Charles and Diana’s wedding cake slice fetches £1,850 at auction

‘Catastrophic’ wildfires hit Sicily as island records Europe’s record temperature

Mum slide tackles toddler after youngster invades MLS game

Dramatic CCTV shows terrorist charging at police with kitchen knife

Aerial footage shows sand dunes on fire in Wales following UK heatwave

Italian farmer caught starting wildfire in countryside before fleeing from flames

CCTV released by police shows three-year-old with mother before death

Algeria wildfires leave 65 civilians and soldiers dead

Robot that changes colour could lead to world's first 'invisibility cloak'

David Schwimmer reveals he had ‘major crush’ on Jennifer Aniston as dating rumours emerge

Singapore turns sewage into water clean enough to drink

Timelapse video shows devastating wildfire sweep across Greek island of Evia

5 key takeaways from the IPCC’s landmark climate report

Scary moment grazing bull moose charges bystander

Anti-vax protesters attempt to storm BBC’s studios but are held off by police

Cricketer gets hit in the groin twice in back-to-back deliveries

Huge 30-foot whale surfaces next to stunned kayaker off the British coast

Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as he says final goodbye to FC Barcelona

EasyJet passengers stage 'mutiny' after cabin crew order police to remove two Black men

Fireworks light up sky above Tokyo's Olympic Stadium

Team GB's top moments at Tokyo 2020

Gold medal position pentathlete left in tears as horse refuses to jump

Heatwave turns Kazakhstan steppe into mass grave for horses

France celebrate Olympic Games handover with stunning Paris flyby

Thai riot police use water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters

London floods: Torrential rain submerges capital’s streets again

Hundreds rescued by boat from Greek island as flames reach shore

Wildfire engulfs power plant in Turkey as nearby towns are evacuated

Grey whale freed from fishing net after four-day rescue mission

10 years on from the UK riots

Comedian gives hilarious spoof 'interview' posing as flight attendant

‘F*** off’: Fisherman fights three sharks for catch

Footage reveals homes and bridges destroyed in North Korea flooding

Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya 'so happy' to reach safety in Poland

Laura Kenny becomes first British woman to win gold at three Olympics

Snoozing bison holds up traffic in Yellowstone National Park

Giant bridge collapses after heavy rainfall causes river to flood

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

Joe Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January pro-Trump riot

Friendly whale comes face-to-face with diver as gentle giant greets tourists

Titanic deep-sea dive reveals doomed ship is ‘rapidly deteriorating’

Squirrel takes part in bespoke Olympic course built in Hertfordshire garden

Meghan Markle releases video to mark her 40th birthday

Greece wildfires: Army helps tackle blaze on island of Evia

Trucks sinks into lake behind news reporter during filming

Skateboarder Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest ever medal winner at Olympic Games

Olympian Max Whitlock reunited with daughter at airport in adorable video

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

Gaggle of geese flying upside down as they come into land

Creator of Oxford vaccine made into Barbie doll

Andrew Cuomo refuses to resign as bombshell report finds he sexually harassed 11 women

Journalists take to buses and balconies to deliver news in Venezuela

Simone Biles returns with stunning routine at balance beam final

Fast-flowing mudslide devastates Arizona town

Tom Daley takes delivery of fresh yarn while watching Olympic diving

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

200-year-old Jeffrey pine burns after lightning strike in California

Emily Campbell wins Team GB’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s weightlifting

How do they make Olympic medals from unwanted phones and electronics?

Deadly wildfires turn sky orange across Turkey

Tom Daley knits while watching Olympic springboard final in Tokyo

Cyclist Alex Porter suffers crash after handlebars fall off bike during Tokyo Olympics 2020

Olympic sprinter Beth Dobbin pays emotional tribute to best friend’s NHS nurse mum

Daredevil shares view from top of tallest TV tower in Istanbul

Satellite footage shows China is building another massive nuclear silo field

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

Olympic athlete issues public appeal after being ‘ordered to leave Tokyo’

Wildfires in Turkey rage as evacuees are brought away by bus

Anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn takes fake bribe from pranksters posing as Astrazeneca reps

Yorkshire landmark Eggborough power station demolished

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

Novak Djokovic throws and smashes racquet in Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match defeat

Turkish firefighters tackle flames engulfing forest after heatwave

'Amazing' moment impala escapes wild dogs and hippos

Cameraman cuts away from Olympic hockey to film cockroach

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

Bethany Shriever wins Olympic gold medal in women’s BMX racing debut

Gigantic rat-eating centipede crawls through girl's bedroom

House falls off cliff in Argentina as sea reclaims the land

AEW wrestler has forehead sliced open by pizza cutter as broadcast cuts to pizza ad

‘That was true at the time’: Biden snaps at Fox reporter accusing him of mixed messaging

890-million-year-old fossil may be oldest animal found to date

Cyclist crashes into pensioner before fleeing scene

Woman switches diamonds for pebbles in £4.2m heist

Tsunami sirens blare in Alaska after earthquake strikes the coast

Wayne Rooney apologises over hotel photographs

Bottlenose dolphins glide through ocean alongside ship

‘You are killing me’: Police pistol-whip and choke suspect in horrific bodycam footage

Animal-towed cameras show secret life of basking sharks

Shocking moment lorry driver smashes into back of van while texting

Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella as Prince Charles laughs beside him

Olympic athlete slapped in face by coach in pre-fight ‘ritual’

Dramatic migrant rescue mission captured by RNLI

Tokyo 2020 round-up: Adam Peaty reaches 100m breaststroke final

Britney Spears dances on Instagram as father agrees to step down as conservator: ‘Letting go is freedom'

US to send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to aid embassy evacuations

Watch as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Afghanistan

De Blasio says Andrew Cuomo needs ‘keeping a close eye on’

Michigan police handcuff Black realtor after mistaking him for intruder

Watch as White House COVID-19 Response Team discusses rise in numbers

Watch: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about being ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson calls for ‘civil disobedience’ over school mask mandates

Kentucky Governor issues school mask mandate as hospitalization rate doubles

Psaki hits back at Governor DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

Kathy Hochul says she is ‘not close to Governor’ as she distances herself from ‘toxic’ Cuomo administration

1628704597

Watch as Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better plan

Biden 'still does not trust Donald Trump' says White House

1628699175

1628635631

'He did a hell of a job': Biden praises Cuomo's record in office despite sexual harassment scandal

1628620691

1628616148

1628623116

1628612725

1628638979

1628612216

1628534241

1628548954

1628545487

1628532331

1628525078

1628354834

1628265950

1628249212

1628200286

1628119251

1628266878

1628102852

1628097585

1628024396

1628022692

1628017956

1628016235

1628014779

1628015775

1628012151

1628010299

1628007799

1628005236

1627940510

1627935223

1627931106

1627670264

1627666421

1627663413

1627661028

1627594220

1627591322

1627590452

1627584795

1627581231

1627581262

1627570326

1627516783

1627506069

1627498015

1627495457

1627494694

1627474686

1627481436

1627470197

1627429508

1627422348

1627412367

1627407944

1627406393

1627403485

1627340495

1627340183

1627321488

1627319233

1627312902

1627199644

1627206427

1627201785

1627116380

1627126194

1627112521

1627069776

1627149172

1627064191

1626994955

1626990590

1626919857

1626916536

1626914205

1626906695

1626903430

1626898763

1626890144

1626877836

1626807583

1618436405

1625846912

1624288560

1622732777

1621949753

1619716431

1619185731

1619036991

1613997542

1618564793

1618251422

1617103526

1616510433

1616510214

1616069129

1615996872

1615809838

1614808617

1614252517

1613306188

1612890859

1612535018

1612437337

1611308372

1611233684

1611077066

1610640085

1610583299

1610476026

1609864729

1609000731

1608723354

1608221478

1608072785

1608067196

1608045134

1607985696

1628851190

1628847300

1628836948

1628777317

1628775608

1628760799

1628701920

1628758774

1628706445

1628685643

1628673101

1628615672

1628600637

1628601144

1628588632

1628525078

1628508939

1628430074

1628426691

1628421620

1628321123

1628193302

1628194499

1627369560

1628181040

1628176445

1628088743

1627986710

1627937446

1627647518

1627633620

1627557988

1627543512

1627372570

1627335929

1626953295

1626864630

1626864925

1626782065

1626714668

1626686508

1626634722

1626429987

1626272567

1626262358

1626256283

1626174160

1626015110

1625840504

1625828637

1625817011

1625667464

1625561799

1623418560

1625038244

1624978917

1624964964

1624918402

1624867716

1624867044

1624719662

1624714843

1624634824

1624630627

1624611292

1624541009

1624484327

1624355038

1624349636

1624296789

1624283281

1623918079

1623746033

1623668399

1623668619

1623664347

1623593620

1623589879

1623589639

1623581244

1623529280

1623526659

1623523710

1623521350

1623521280

1623153674

1623141322

1623074540

1623057769

1623053517

1623049914

1622801758

1622733467

1622702189

1622647768

1622538115

1622184813

1622105185

1622105124

1622105421

1628857008

1628792756

1628787816

1628780369

1628778475

1628776386

1628776793

1628772479

1628767696

1628760273

1628697461

1628753083

1628716344

1628716227

1628709086

1628673764

1628691856

1628689312

1628685111

1628674754

1628673382

1628625541

1628624426

1628611611

1628608667

1628607734

1628604820

1628603382

1628600412

1628601338

1628598954

1628598431

1628598747

1628593706

1628592834

1628586085

1628588309

1628586735

1628582712

1628579360

1628543807

1628539992

1628537565

1628537233

1628536423

1628531237

1628524415

1628524114

1628518076

1628516932

1628514502

1628503199

1628498152

1628496241

1628494055

1628432993

1628432249

1628411777

1628410062

1628408445

1628363025

1628348012

1628346812

1628344412

1628335180

1628338681

1628332637

1628331188

1628252578

1628267008

1628259761

1628253070

1628249212

1628249847

1628245427

1628242539

1628199435

1628186400

1628182046

1628178749

1628175792

1628166187

1628159708

1628153516

1628121326

1628106390

02:20

Giant elephant celebrates 50th birthday with giant party

1628101090

01:00

Half of adults don’t know what ‘carbon footprint’ means, study finds

1628098850

More Climate

02:16

Firefighters bring wildfires under control as they continue to battle flare-ups in Italy

1628092796

00:00

Watch live as wildfire approaches power plant in Turkey

1628090556

01:00

Major fire in northern Athens forces residents to flee on foot

1628084060

00:33

Gaggle of geese flying upside down as they come into land

1628066256

More Climate

01:00

Volunteers scour Marseille’s beaches for litter during mass cleaning drive

1628009681

00:00

Watch live as wildfire burns near Athens

1628009989

00:27

Tourists flee Italian beach as wildfire rages nearby

1628002411

00:41

Vets rush to aid of injured animals as wildfires ravage southern Turkey

1627990330

More Climate

00:33

Wildfire rages through Rhodes forest as plane passenger films destruction

1627989282

00:48

Optical illusion creates ‘UFO mirage' over sea in Alaska

1627983792

00:50

200-year-old Jeffrey pine burns after lightning strike in California

1627940510

01:37

Streets left submerged as heavy rain causes flash flooding in Utah

1627930877

Tokyo Olympics

01:01

Irish Olympic champion celebrates gold medal with Lion King tribute in Dublin

1628693274

01:19

Prince William and Kate Middleton praise Team GB for Olympic success

1628524828

00:55

Team GB’s Adam Peaty explains why he’s taking a break from swimming

1628522269

02:38

Team GB's top moments at Tokyo 2020

1628500324

More Tokyo Olympics

00:20

Olympic flame extinguished as Tokyo Games come to a close

1628429350

00:19

France celebrate Olympic Games handover with stunning Paris flyby

1628428165

00:47

Team GB’s Joe Choong achieves ‘life dream’ by becoming Olympic champion

1628416954

00:00

Watch live view of Japan's National Stadium as the Olympics close

1628415204

More Tokyo Olympics

00:57

Tom Daley opens the door to Paris 2024 after Olympic bronze: 'Maybe I'll be back'

1628345839

00:54

Kate French delighted to set new Olympic record and win pentathlon gold for Team GB

1628342473

00:45

Team GB men and women’s relay teams clinch Olympic medals in Tokyo

1628332926

00:54

Simone Biles arrives back in US from Tokyo Olympics to a hero’s welcome

1628325248

More Tokyo Olympics

00:20

Gold medal position pentathlete left in tears as horse refuses to jump

1628323456

00:40

Laura Muir emotional after claiming silver in women’s 1,500m Olympic final

1628259413

01:17

Max Whitlock hopes Olympic gold will inspire next generation of gymnasts

1628258516

01:05

Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony: Everything you need to know

1628248517

More Tokyo Olympics

00:21

Laura Kenny becomes first British woman to win gold at three Olympics

1628244317

01:18

Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya 'so happy' to reach safety in Poland

1628242027

00:58

Belarus Olympian arrives in Poland after defying orders to fly home

1628176800

00:19

Olympic skateboarder crashes into cameraman and apologises with fist bump

1628156953

More Tokyo Olympics

00:15

Katy Marchant’s Olympic hopes dashed after horror crash as rival is carried off on stretcher

1628173980

00:17

Indian wrestler bitten by opponent in ring at Tokyo Olympics

1628171435

00:23

Made with love: Tom Daley shows off Team GB-inspired Olympics cardigan

1628162424

01:28

Tokyo Olympic athletes are smashing world records thanks to carbon ‘super-shoes’

1628163652

More Tokyo Olympics

03:45

Andre de Grasse wins gold in men’s 200m final setting national record

1628161750

00:43

Team GB’s Hector Pardoe forced to retire after taking brutal elbow to the eye

1628155064

01:04

Team GB's Ben Maher praises 'phenomenal' Explosion W after winning Olympic gold

1628097125

00:50

‘It’s insane’: Sky Brown delights in becoming Team GB’s youngest Olympic medallist

1628090212

More Tokyo Olympics

00:18

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s Olympic dream ends after heptathlon calf injury

1628086611

01:41

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya leaves Tokyo Olympics for Poland after seeking asylum

1628085858

01:15

Team GB’s Beth Shriever hopes gold medal inspires generations of BMX riders

1628081518

01:18

Triathlete Alex Yee hopes to create own legacy after winning gold during Olympic debut

1628075158

More Tokyo Olympics

00:52

Tom Daley reveals what he's been knitting

1628073433

00:20

Keely Hodgkinson: Stunned athlete says ‘What the f***’ after winning silver medal

1628073331

00:30

Olympian Max Whitlock reunited with daughter at airport in adorable video

1628071701

01:18

Taylor Swift shares powerful message for Simone Biles for Tokyo Olympics

1628069023

More Tokyo Olympics

00:56

Kye Whyte welcomed home by cheering crowd after winning Olympic silver on BMX

1628068845

00:30

Skateboarder Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest ever medal winner at Olympic Games

1628062886

00:00

Watch live as Belarusian athlete leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo

1628027440

00:50

Team GB’s Gadirova twins reflect on ‘incredible’ Olympic experience

1628009255

More Tokyo Olympics

00:47

Team USA’s Raven Saunders makes ‘X’ symbol when receiving Olympic medal to protest oppression

1627999922

00:54

Simone Biles discusses mental health challenges after winning Olympic bronze medal

1627998842

01:21

Adam Peaty and Tom Dean greeted by family as they arrive back in UK after medal success

1627992784

01:30

First openly transgender woman in Olympic history fails to register lift in women’s weightlifting final

1627987716

More Tokyo Olympics

00:20

Simone Biles returns with stunning routine at balance beam final

1627982961

00:20

Emotional Adam Gemili reveals he injured hamstring before men’s Olympic 200m heats

1627979250

00:21

Tom Daley takes delivery of fresh yarn while watching Olympic diving

1627978194

00:40

Team GB’s medal haul at Tokyo Olympics compared to Rio 2016 and London 2012

1627974821

More Tokyo Olympics

00:36

Team GB’s James Guy a ‘completely different person’ after Olympic glory

1627941240

00:18

Emily Campbell wins Team GB’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s weightlifting

1627935308

00:49

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock's two-year-old daughter crashes live interview

1627928399

01:05

Cycling coach sent home from Tokyo Olympics after ‘appalling’ racist comment

1627928117

More Tokyo Olympics

01:11

Japan extends state of emergency beyond Tokyo as Covid cases spike amid Olympics

1627919675

00:51

Charlotte Worthington wins Olympic gold by landing history-making 360 backflip

1627908687

01:07

Max Whitlock describes ‘massive pressure’ of defending Olympic gold in Tokyo

1627914022

00:15

Tom Daley knits while watching Olympic springboard final in Tokyo

1627904886

More Tokyo Olympics

00:23

Olympic sprinter Beth Dobbin pays emotional tribute to best friend’s NHS nurse mum

1627906781

00:52

Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty calls for better funding for sport

1627908267

00:25

Cyclist Alex Porter suffers crash after handlebars fall off bike during Tokyo Olympics 2020

1627896529

02:48

Belarusian athlete says she was taken to Tokyo airport against her will

1627893659

More Tokyo Olympics

00:29

Max Whitlock banishes nerves to win third gold on pommel horse for Team GB

1627891771

00:34

Boxer Mourad Aliev staged protest after Frazer Clarke defeat at Tokyo Olympics

1627844389

00:33

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas sets new women's triple jump world record at Tokyo Olympics

1627839705

00:34

Novak Djokovic throws and smashes racquet in Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match defeat

1627728318

More Tokyo Olympics

00:26

Cameraman cuts away from Olympic hockey to film cockroach

1627725986

01:12

Tokyo 2020: How much Olympic athletes are paid for winning medals

1627650700

01:00

San Marino becomes smallest Olympic medal-winning nation in history

1627648854

01:03

Duncan Scott claims silver as he wins third medal of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

1627645692

More Tokyo Olympics

01:18

Great Britain’s men’s eight team secure bronze in regatta’s final Tokyo 2020 Olympic event

1627627809

01:30

Simone Biles thanks fans for ‘love and support' after Olympic withdrawal

1627640297

00:32

Greek commentator fired for racist comments about South Korean Olympic athlete

1627636367

00:46

Ben Fogle says he ‘really wants to take part in Olympics’ while holding puppy on live tv

1627634639

More Tokyo Olympics

00:18

Team GB’s Bethany Shriever ‘in shock’ after winning Olympic gold on debut

1627631336

00:20

Bethany Shriever wins Olympic gold medal in women’s BMX racing debut

1627630662

01:38

Tom Dean says winning Olympic gold was ‘proudest day of my life’

1627571371

00:23

Fiji’s rugby sevens team sing their hearts out after winning gold

1627566255

More Tokyo Olympics

00:47

Piers Morgan mocked by CNN host after Simone Biles criticism

1627547570

02:08

Tokyo officials plead with public to stay home amid Olympics excitement

1627546015

02:24

Team GB gymnastics team say social media criticism helped spur them on to medal

1627492912

00:22

Olympic athlete slapped in face by coach in pre-fight ‘ritual’

1627469916

More Tokyo Olympics

00:43

Iranian defector dedicates Olympic silver medal to Israel

1627466698

01:04

First ever openly transgender athlete competes in Tokyo Olympics

1627466551

01:59

Team GB aim for world record after winning Olympic gold in 4x200m freestyle

1627461636

00:23

Ex-girlfriend of Olympic medal winner jokes she ‘regrets breaking up’ with him

1627460456

More Tokyo Olympics

01:07

Tom Dean’s family discuss euphoria of watching Olympic gold medal win

1627456818

00:40

'Put mental health first': Simone Biles speaks after withdrawing from final

1627409831

00:47

Lauren Williams reflects on sacrifices of incredible Olympic journey after winning silver

1627398237

01:55

'I was taken out by a van': Tom Pidcock wins Olympic gold after defying injury setback

1627397737

More Tokyo Olympics

01:15

Duncan Scott’s former coach believes he can still win gold at Tokyo 2020

1627396753

02:03

Tom Daley thinks the universe was waiting for his son to be born for him to clinch gold at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

1627389781

01:01

Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics after shock defeat

1627389477

00:18

Simone Biles out of Team USA’s Tokyo Olympic final following shock error

1627386709

More Tokyo Olympics

00:18

Australian Olympic coach accused of 'toxic masculinity' for wild celebration

1627385340

00:20

Tom Dean’s friends and family celebrate him winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

1627378912

01:05

Tom Dean and Duncan Scott win gold and silver for Team GB in 200m freestyle

1627369443

01:00

Tokyo 2020: Georgia Taylor-Brown relives Olympic triathlon puncture drama

1627367088

More Tokyo Olympics

00:59

German Olympic gymnasts 'combat sport's sexualisation' by wearing full-length unitards

1627316189

01:06

Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old skateboarder Momiji Nishiya wins gold medal

1627304667

01:10

‘I feel empowered’: Tom Daley proud to be a gay man and an Olympic champion

1627293637

00:19

Boat blocks Olympic triathletes in disastrous moment at Tokyo 2020

1627289298

Football Highlights

01:04

Deschamps: 'No one in France squad blames Mbappe'

1624932641

01:48

Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed

1623074755

01:10

Deschamps focused on France not Portugal

1624419748

01:22

Erling Haaland's rise to superstardom

1624353267

More Football Highlights

01:11

Sergio Ramos: 'The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid'

1623939342

01:28

Behind the scenes: Barcelona's new kit 2021/22 reveal

1623837457

00:35

Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle at press conference following Ronaldo’s Coca Cola stunt

1623838452

01:11

Cristiano Ronaldo on a possible move to Man United or PSG

1623687867

More Football Highlights

01:16

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's top three goals in LaLiga

1623667945

00:32

Diogo Jota: 'There's no extra pressure for being the champions'

1623664321

01:10

Wijnaldum ready for fresh challenge after completing PSG move

1623346751

01:32

Luka Modrić's Top Five Spurs Goals

1567780516

More Football Highlights

01:43

Marcus Thuram’s best goals for Gladbach

1611586761

02:29

All Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020-21 Serie A and Coppa Italia goals

1623236614

00:31

João Cancelo on Busquets testing positive for Covid after Portugal vs Spain

1623148668

01:36

Azpilicueta on winning the Champions League and returning to the Spanish national team

1622800258

More Football Highlights

01:32

Arsenal Women's best moments of 2020-21

1622709789

00:37

Carlo Ancelotti has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach

1622573153

01:30

Eric Garcia rejoins FC Barcelona

1622531077

01:32

Sergio Agüero: 'I think Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona'

1622493232

More Football Highlights

01:15

Joan Laporta: 'The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done'

1622208841

00:50

Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph

1622074783

01:39

Sylvinho's first training session as Corinthians boss

1621989672

00:32

Luka Modrić extends contract until 2022

1621934752

More Football Highlights

01:18

Zinedine Zidane: 'I congratulate my players because they've given it their all'

1621774400

01:26

Van Dijk on recovery and playing in front of fans next season

1621443600

01:20

Real Madrid begin preparations for the final game of the LaLiga

1621438625

04:01

Exclusive: Angel Di Maria looks back on his best PSG assists

1621352812

More Football Highlights

01:02

Scott Brown's unforgettable Celtic career

1621420527

01:16

Klopp on Alisson goal: 'If Giroud scores this goal, everyone calls it world class'

1621182184

01:28

FC Barcelona Women celebrate Champions League win vs Chelsea

1621202429

00:30

Karamoko Dembele's first senior goal for Celtic

1620905485

More Football Highlights

01:28

Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Serie A goals

1620908275

01:27

Pep Guardiola's Premier League hat-trick

1620750645

01:16

Pep Guardiola: Premier League is toughest league by far

1620785584

01:15

Jadon Sancho's best DFB Cup moments

1620029118

More Football Highlights

03:25

Neymar Jr extends his contract with PSG

1620478244

01:05

Behind the scenes: Villarreal celebrate reaching first-ever European final

1620379294

00:52

Chelsea’s classic strikes against Manchester City

1609489800

01:10

Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League

1574439598

More Football Highlights

00:40

Harry Kane's first Premier League goal

1617778492

01:35

Ederson’s incredible passing range

1616918154

01:30

Pitchside: Brilliant Trossard helps Brighton thrash Newcastle

1616420469

01:22

Mason Mount's rise through Chelsea's ranks

1619099336

More Football Highlights

01:26

Leeds United’s classic goals vs Manchester United

1619194682

Premier League

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

1628784951

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

1628608029

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

1628209423

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

More Premier League

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

More Premier League

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

More Premier League

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

More Premier League

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

More Premier League

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

More Premier League

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

More Premier League

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

More Premier League

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

More Premier League

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

More Premier League

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

More Premier League

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

More Premier League

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

More Premier League

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

More Premier League

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

More Premier League

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

More Premier League

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

More Premier League

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

More Premier League

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

More Premier League

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

More Premier League

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

More Premier League

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

More Premier League

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

More Premier League

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

01:30

Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale

1621439546

00:52

Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters

1621350752

More Premier League

01:02

Klopp on Mo Salah and race for top four

1621346063

01:05

Pitchside: Welbeck fires home vs West Ham

1621341192

01:29

Behind the scenes: Arsenal train before facing Crystal Palace

1621327170

Champions League

01:09

The first European Cup triumph

1623491464

01:28

César Azpilicueta proud to captain Chelsea, hails N'Golo Kanté

1622340237

01:19

Tuchel: I'm speechless, it's for my parents, family and kids

1622329095

00:57

Pep on UCL final: 'We will work to comeback one day'

1622328551

More Champions League

01:08

Chelsea fans celebrate winning the Champions League

1622324093

01:55

Manchester City and Chelsea fans sing in the streets of Portugal ahead of UCL final

1622275571

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622274110

00:48

Manchester City train ahead of first Champions League final

1622204399

More Champions League

01:05

Real Madrid captured the club's sixth European Cup crown in 1966

1620726172

02:03

Thomas Tuchel on personal sacrifices, and final against Manchester City

1620266605

01:31

Zinedine Zidane: 'I’m proud of my players and now we have to think about LaLiga'

1620256822

01:13

Pochettino: 'I am so proud of the players'

1620203981

More Champions League

01:33

Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and mentality ahead of Real Madrid

1620187790

01:23

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City reaching Champions League Final: 'We did it!'

1620185152

01:44

Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid is ready for the clash against Chelsea

1620165941

01:20

Toni Kroos: 'We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea'

1620161613

More Champions League

01:17

Zinedine Zidane: 'We've got this far thanks to our hard work'

1620160170

00:55

Verratti: 'We have to give the maximum'

1620118770

Culture

01:17

Two Britney songs inspired The Weeknd's new album, artist confirms

1628854923

00:54

Benedict Cumberbatch leads tributes to ‘Sherlock’ co-star Una Stubbs

1628853340

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:03

‘I lost the will to live as a director’: Thor director talks Marvel movie backlash

1628851211

More Culture

01:22

Britney Spears’ father steps down from conservatorship, citing “unjustified attacks”

1628847136

01:30

Lil Nas X says current relationship could be ‘the one’

1628845613

02:28

Actress Selma Blair opens up about MS battle in trailer for upcoming documentary

1628791175

02:35

Una Stubbs death: Sherlock and Eastenders star dies aged 84

1628787107

More Culture

01:06

Sonic and Tails are now playable characters in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

1628787428

02:03

Love Island first look: Sneak peek as trouble brews between Liberty and Jake in tonight’s episode

1628783451

00:37

Will Young says it’s ‘a good thing’ The X Factor is not returning

1628779168

01:31

Jeopardy! names Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards as new permanent hosts

1628777793

More Culture

01:24

Britney Spears' mother asks fans to stop slamming Jamie Lynn

1628767027

02:00

Robin Williams’ son Zak honours late dad on anniversary of death

1628758368

00:17

'10 siblings!' Presenter left red-faced after awkward live TV gaffe

1628756524

01:30

Sony planning to add 'premium' tier of PlayStation Plus

1628755744

More Culture

01:27

Halle Berry broke two ribs filming upcoming MMA movie Bruised

1628716336

01:25

Love Island: Matthew MacNabb dumped after Brett wins Priya’s affection

1628752398

01:45

Conan O’Brien says he’s ‘far from retirement’ as he shuts down rumours

1628704109

02:08

Love Island first look: Sneak peek as islander set to be dumped after new arrival tries to turn heads

1628696756

More Culture

01:30

Twitch announces it will now inform users why they have been banned

1628694588

01:12

Idris Elba joins cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, voicing Knuckles

1628690581

01:36

David Schwimmer denies rumours he’s dating Friends costar Jennifer Aniston

1628690614

02:31

Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival returns after COVID break

1628689121

More Culture

01:28

Britney Spears shares #FreeBritney flag as she steps back from social media

1628682716

00:53

New Batman comic confirms sidekick Robin is bisexual

1628675726

01:10

‘I’ve been in the studio’: Beyoncé teases new music is coming

1628674487

00:34

David Schwimmer reveals he had ‘major crush’ on Jennifer Aniston as dating rumours emerge

1628666455

More Culture

00:51

Tom Hanks’ son Chet rants against vaccines despite parents suffering serious Covid illness

1628666181

01:24

Jodie Comer praises ‘wonderful’ Free Guy co-star Ryan Reynolds

1628609416

00:50

Selena Gomez says she 'signed life away' to Disney at start of career

1628599189

01:23

Billie Eilish earns second No 1 album after Happier Than Ever tops Billboard 200 chart

1628598240

More Culture

01:04

Xbox announces details of Gamescom 2021 showcase

1628587436

01:44

Barack Obama had a ‘great time’ at star-studded 60th birthday party

1628586129

01:06

Dwayne Johnson showers three times a day, unlike celebrities who don’t ‘wash themselves’

1628584016

01:42

Love Island’s Millie Court discusses future with Liam Reardon after couple rekindled romance

1628515265

More Culture

01:30

Beyonce releases teaser for upcoming rodeo-themed Ivy Park Adidas collection

1628341244

01:48

Fan tackled by security after running on stage at Kanye West's Donda listening party

1628331258

01:45

Taylor Swift reveals tracklist and featured artists for Red (Taylor’s Version)

1628327257

00:53

Jennifer Aniston cuts ties with friends because of their anti-vax views

1628198035

More Culture

01:30

Blizzard president steps down following Activision lawsuit controversy

1628185120

01:32

Miley Cyrus offers to educate DaBaby about the LGBTQ+ community

1628181846

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

02:38

James Corden got cast in a musical movie, again

1628078873

More Culture

01:06

Matt Damon says he ‘stands with the LGBTQ+ community’ after backlash over joke

1628021553

01:01

DaBaby issues formal apology for homophobic comments

1628006358

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

02:08

Felicity Jones on opportunities for women in cinema after ‘extraordinary’ history

1627934149

More Culture

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

01:30

Halo Infinite multiplayer preview details announced including AI bots

1627661325

More Culture

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

01:29

Ubisoft employees unite in open letter to fight gaming industry’s ‘culture of abuse'

1627658159

01:04

Billie Eilish ‘feels like crying’ after releasing new album ‘Happier Than Ever’

1627655373

03:47

FIFA 22 gameplay trailer released by EA Sports

1627655256

More Culture

01:57

Lady Gaga’s accent in House of Gucci trailer sends fans gaga

1627636639

01:35

Ryan Adams begs for 'second chance' from labels claiming he’s about to lose home

1627644257

00:46

Love Island: One girl left single by Casa Amor recoupling drama

1627631310

01:41

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow streaming release

1627629722

More Culture

00:41

Jodie Whittaker to leave Doctor Who alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall

1627582360

01:17

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk stable after suffering heart attack on set

1627576341

01:22

Arthur: Longest-running children's animated series to end after 25 years

1627574310

00:36

Star Wars: Felicity Jones open to comeback as Jyn Erso

1627569318

More Culture

00:23

Queen filmed saying ‘nah’ on 80th birthday in resurfaced clip

1627563965

02:30

Pink offers to pay ‘sexist’ bikini fine given to Norwegian beach handball team

1627564480

01:35

Lily Allen says sobriety is ‘best thing’ she’s done on two-year-anniversary

1627555355

01:35

Trailer for King Richard starring Will Smith as Williams sisters’ father released

1627553955

More Culture

01:08

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies aged 72

1627543991

01:13

Little Mix honoured with waxwork lookalikes at Madame Tussauds

1627542439

00:54

The X Factor ‘axed’ by ITV after 17 years

1627542222

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

More Culture

01:01

Slipknot co-founder and drummer Joey Jordison dies aged 46

1627454871

01:22

Ed Sheeran considered quitting music for good following birth of daughter

1627407996

05:36

Prince to release first posthumous album ‘Welcome 2 America’ five years after death

1627405281

01:09

Lizzo asks fans to give her ‘six feet’ of space due to rising Delta variant in US

1627393468

More Culture

01:03

Ronan Keating receives ‘substantial damages’ from News of the World over phone-hacking scandal

1627386549

01:00

BTS documentary charting group’s ‘sensational rise to fame’ to air on BBC One

1627293259

01:50

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant uses lifeline on first question

1627208774

01:45

Donda: Top moments from Kanye West’s listening party

1627138699

More Culture

01:35

Donda: Kanye West and Jay-Z reunite for song on new album

1627124881

01:25

Dwayne Johnson declares he’s done with the Fast & Furious franchise

1627048876

00:57

Kanye West Donda release: Kim Kardashian attends album listening party

1627036039

01:41

Rare Pokemon cards set to sell for £36,000 at auction

1626971582

More Culture

01:05

Activision Blizzard sued by California over ‘constant sexual harassment'

1626948723

01:18

Bristol art wall famous for Greta Thunberg mural gets 3D art for graffiti festival

1626948287

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

01:24

Artists create stunning light show from reflecting disco balls

1626882587

More Culture

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

01:15

Dolly Parton recreates 1978 Playboy cover and jokes husband still thinks she’s a ‘hot chick’

1626848251

01:15

FIFA 22: Career Mode to be overhauled as EA Sports confirm exciting new features

1626862038

00:48

Andrew Lloyd Webber slams ‘untenable’ Covid rules after Cinderella cancellation

1626798082

More Culture

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

01:01

Game of Thrones prequel filming halted by Covid-19

1626788854

00:40

Britney Spears lawyer says he’s 'moving aggressively' to remove father as guardian

1626787153

00:41

Countdown letters spell out ‘megab***h’ as viewers shocked

1626787356

More Culture

01:19

Jeremy Clarkson had near-death experience with caravan filming The Grand Tour

1626782793

00:18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL

1616917991

01:13

Call of Duty: Warzone bans 50,000 more cheaters

1626776080

01:45

Netflix release hilarious Sex Education season three trailer

1626706788

Binge or Bin

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

More Binge or Bin

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

1626695600

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

1626595728

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

1626528171

More Binge or Bin

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

More Binge or Bin

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

More Binge or Bin

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

More Binge or Bin

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

More Binge or Bin

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

More Binge or Bin

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

More Binge or Bin

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

Lifestyle

01:30

Weight Watchers shares plummet as people put dieting on hold post-lockdown

1628845347

03:23

Paris to Berlin in an hour: Welcome to the future of high-speed rail travel

1628841077

01:25

Certain diabetes drugs may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease, study suggests

1628842765

00:59

Loose women discuss the dangerous chemicals in Black hair care

1628792112

More Lifestyle

06:14

Mother-of-11 colour codes her children so she doesn’t lose track of them

1628779106

00:29

Eamonn Holmes compares Dr Zoe's hair to an alpaca on This Morning

1628770681

00:33

EastEnders star Nina Wadia revealed as new Strictly Come Dancing contestant

1628759755

00:26

GB athletes constantly interrupted by FaceTime ringtone during interview

1628755765

More Lifestyle

00:37

Kerry Katona appears on GMB to give her opinion on peeing in the sea

1628754775

00:55

Incredible 15 sets of twins to start school in one Scottish council area

1628698025

01:21

Don’t look down!: Sao Paulo’s glass-floor lookout puts fears to the test

1628694706

00:36

Melissa McCarthy: Prince Harry worried he would look ‘weird’ after juggling cameo in Meghan video

1628676055

More Lifestyle

00:35

Baby hears mother’s voice for first time after receiving hearing implant

1628681025

01:00

How Jelly Babies and tea contributed to Team GB glory at Tokyo Olympics

1628679295

00:56

‘I choo choo choose you’: Couple enjoy ‘dream’ wedding on train

1628669844

01:35

After Dwayne Johnson revealed he showers three times a day, experts highlight risks

1628631414

More Lifestyle

01:02

Study reveals how to use fitness trackers to reduce risk of diabetes and heart disease

1628603712

01:00

Couple pay $12,000 to have 450,000 bees removed from farmhouse wall

1628597553

01:28

Woman in Russia sues McDonald’s after being ‘forced’ to break Lent

1628592121

00:23

Princess Diana would be proud of ‘Megxit’, claims Sarah Ferguson

1628581801

More Lifestyle

00:53

Wife-carrying contest in Hungary puts couples to the test

1628545761

03:29

Raccoons become obsessed with Grandma owner after adoption

1628521816

03:09

Puppy with deformity ‘swims’ across floor before learning to walk

1628514976

00:48

Thirsty cow turns on tap with its horns to have a drink of water

1628426919

More Lifestyle

03:59

Apple to ‘continuously scan’ all iPhones for illegal content

1628424440

01:01

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

1628321039

00:45

Woman shows beetle’s remains after critter was found hiding in sandwich

1628264904

00:39

Comedian gives hilarious spoof 'interview' posing as flight attendant

1628259593

More Lifestyle

00:24

Starbucks barista shames customer over £20 drink so big it won’t fit in cup

1628262630

00:27

Woman ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking flight home for next year

1628260814

00:52

Amanda Knox announces she is pregnant with her first child during podcast

1628179675

00:52

Strictly’s Bruno Tonioli says returning as judge is ‘too risky’ despite travel rules being eased

1628158907

More Lifestyle

00:58

Ram sells for record-breaking €44,000 in Ireland

1628155561

00:49

Oldest example of applied geometry discovered on 3,700-year-old clay tablet

1628112812

01:09

The Queen launches range of royal dog biscuits

1628086767

02:12

Meghan Markle releases video to mark her 40th birthday

1628084838

More Lifestyle

00:19

Dog that was trapped under New York house rescued by police

1628077425

00:28

Woman left in tears after Alaska Airlines stewardess ‘shames’ her over outfit

1628062582

01:38

Cutting 250 calories a day can improve heart health in older adults, study suggests

1628012883

01:30

US reaches 70% vaccine rate for adults but Covid cases continue to rise

1627999996

More Lifestyle

01:59

Motorcyclist crashes into flock of sheep and falls off bike

1627999800

01:13

Orangutan wears woman’s sunglasses after they fall into zoo enclosure

1627918740

00:51

Daredevil shares view from top of tallest TV tower in Istanbul

1627895307

00:50

Deers get into elegant fighting match in Texas

1627761175

More Lifestyle

03:11

‘Mushroom packaging’ offers ‘ecological alternative’ to plastic, says Dutch biotech firm

1627672871

01:33

Taking longer breaks during a busy day ‘may help to strengthen memory’, study finds

1627666930

01:07

Bacteria in kitchen towels “can play a role” in contaminating food, study finds

1627652937

01:29

Nasa to launch slime into space as part of ‘blob’ experiment

1627578555

More Lifestyle

01:05

Bad night’s sleep increases risk of sending rude work emails, study finds

1627578092

00:27

US marine bursts into tears at sister’s pregnancy announcement

1627569725

00:13

Tense moment hero dad rescues daughter from angry pitbull

1624571343

01:09

Abused dog left to die is unrecognisable after being nursed back to health

1627311001

More Lifestyle

00:50

French bulldog joins in with miniature horse race

1627306048

01:22

NASA’s InSight rocket shows Mars’ interior

1627145591

01:05

This is how astronauts’ brains change in space

1627119558

01:30

Improperly doing these exercises will age you: Here’s how to do them correctly

1627118976

More Lifestyle

03:05

Meet Peabody, the 17-inch tiny horse given a new lease of life

1627118224

01:01

Clever parrot dips into bottle of vitamins to feed tablets to owner

1627036601

03:15

Dog with rare brain condition that affects balance 'prances like a pony'

1626958565

00:41

Meet the 72-year-old bodybuilder whose fitness plan keeps him ‘looking 30’

1626949070

More Lifestyle

00:56

Prince George’s eighth birthday photo features touching tribute to Prince Philip

1626938058

00:43

World's largest slip n' slide festival turns ski slopes into summer fun

1626869648

01:15

Dog brings cat’s favourite toy for them every morning so they can play

1626867457

01:36

Royals left 'shaken up' and ‘concerned’ about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir

1626801470

More Lifestyle

02:01

World’s most expensive burger contains caviar and Wagyu beef - and costs €5k

1626796793

00:21

Seagull strolls into kitchen, eats cat food, runs away

1626707248

01:00

How to keep your pets cool during a heatwave

1626697347

01:39

Baby reindeer bottle-fed in heartwarming video

1626471981

More Lifestyle

00:57

Footage of Charles and Diana’s wedding restored in new never-before-seen documentary

1626358058

01:11

Meghan Markle working on new Netflix animated series, 'Pearl'

1626342420

03:33

Prince Charles may deny his brother Duke of Edinburgh title

1626336658

01:48

Heartwarming moment lion cubs meet father for first time

1626303177

More Lifestyle

01:05

The Chelsea Pensioners advise to 'push off politely' in fraud awareness campaign

1626255868

01:14

Baby hippopotamus born in zoo spends his days swimming and lounging in the sun

1626261840

02:30

Cyclist rides through breathtaking glacier cave in Switzerland

1626194326

00:58

Cryptocurrency wallet that will make owning Bitcoin 'mainstream' to be developed

1626193308

More Lifestyle

00:29

Skydiver’s parachute gets tangled 3,500ft above ground

1626189211

01:06

Jeweller makes necklaces and rings from teeth of dead loved ones

1626096867

01:32

Man with microchip implants opens doors with wave of hand

1625850597

01:03

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter walks Paris couture runway

1625845909

More Lifestyle

00:55

World’s deepest pool featuring ‘sunken city' opens in Dubai

1625843006

00:35

Remembering when a London ice rink let pets cool down due to heatwave

1625832279

01:02

Giant lifelike 3D cat on Tokyo billboard meows at dazzled passersby

1625739214

00:42

Incredible chess influencer beats Union Square hustler

1625651808

More Lifestyle

01:17

Hilarious moment mischievous dog falls through garden hedge caught on CCTV

1625489755

02:04

Waiter carries ‘insane’ amount of plates to serve multiple customers at once

1625481146

01:08

Time-lapse drone footage turns sheep into moving work of art

1625475336

02:05

Women face sanitary pad shortage as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens

1625324333

More Lifestyle

01:17

Public get their first glimpses of new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace

1625247103

02:27

Hundreds of royal fans gather as Princess Diana statue unveiled

1625165267

00:52

Moment Princess Diana statue unveiled by Harry and William at Kensington Palace

1625149253

00:30

Prince William and Harry arrive smiling ahead of unveiling of Princess Diana statue

1625148663

More Lifestyle

00:00

Watch as Princess Diana’s statue unveiled at Kensington Palace with William and Harry in attendance

1625145299

00:00

Watch live outside Kensington Palace ahead of Diana statue unveiling

1625131131

03:11

Princess Diana: Key moments from her life

1625125257

00:50

Adorable labrador jumps into pool in California for heatwave relief

1625066841

More Lifestyle

01:20

Scientists create weight-loss device that locks people’s mouths shut

1625061727

00:21

Specially-trained dog uses toilet like a human when her owners aren’t around

1625056622

01:12

Laura Whitmore says she will take her baby to work with her on Love Island in Spain

1625057923

00:25

Prince George makes first public appearance of the year at England vs Germany match

1625036263

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884