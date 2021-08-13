In a press conference on Friday, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that two men, two women and a child had been killed in a shooting on Thursday evening, before the suspect turned the gun on himself.

The Chief Constable confirmed that one of the five victims of gunman Jake Davison included a “very young girl”.

Devon and Cornwall Police also believe the gunman’s first female victim “was known to him” and police are trying to confirm whether there is a familial relationship.

