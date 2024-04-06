Police sting operation captures motorcyclist speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

Police caught a "dangerous” motorcyclist in a sting operation after he travelled as fast as 80mph in a 30mph zone on seven occasions.

Kieran Jones, of Hornbeam Road, Reigate, was recorded on a speed camera on the A22 Eastbourne Road in Halland, East Sussex, but had concealed his number plate to avoid detection.

The 24-year-old was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work as part of a six-month suspended prison sentence after admitting dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, failing to comply with a solid white line road marking, and eight counts of speeding between July last year and February.