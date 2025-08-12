This is the dramatic moment two police officers enter a smoke-filled home and rescue a trapped man by dragging him out by his ankles.

Tampa Police sprang into action when they were called to a fire on the 8400 block of N. Highlands Ave. on Saturday (August 9).

Two officers entered the building and found a man in the living room. After initially being overcome with smoke, they re-entered the home and managed to drag the man to safety.

Everyone was treated for smoke inhalation but are now doing okay. The fire was deemed to have been started accidentally.