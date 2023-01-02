Mourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's Basilica

Mourners congregated at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Benedict XVI’s body lying in state.

Thousands queued to pay tribute to the late pontiff after he passed away aged 95 ahead of his funeral on Thursday, 5 December.

Benedict will lie in the famous basilica, open to the public, until his requiem mass.

This video shows the scene on the morning of Monday, 2 December, as mourners entered the basilica during the service.

