Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:59
Mourners lay tributes at Prague university after at least 14 killed in mass shooting
Mourners placed candles and flowers near Charles University in Prague on Friday, 22 December), a day after a horrific mass shooting.
At least 14 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting on Thursday.
David Kozak, 24, has been named as the gunman.
Authorities have confirmed that the shooter was a history student at the university and that he acted alone.
The gunman started the shooting on the fourth floor of the building with legally-owned weapons.
Up next
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
04:11
Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
04:11
Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
03:27
Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’
03:37
Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:07
Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin face off in Riyadh ahead of fight
01:18
Lionesses’ Mary Earps wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023
00:49
Sir Kenny Dalglish remembers Hillsborough victims in award speech
00:31
Mary Earps reacts to emotional messages from teammates at BBC SPOTY
00:18
POV: You’re flying over the erupting Iceland volcano
01:01
Watch: Boeing 737 spins on runway as heavy storm hits Argentina
00:23
Argentina: Deadly storm brings powerful winds to Bahia Blanca
00:27
Christmas tree sprayed orange by climate activists in Berlin
01:00
Gogglebox star opens up on brother’s ‘one in 10 chance of survival’
00:33
Nigella Lawson unveils drag queen name during Christmas special
01:53
Noddy Holder on cancer diagnosis and being given months to live
00:27
Strictly’s Ellie Leach fights back tears overr Vito Coppola
01:03
Watch: Winter solstice celebrations take place at Stonehenge
00:54
Watch: Aquaman Jason Momoa reads CBeebies Bedtime Story
00:51
Beckham family enjoy luxury Bahamas Christmas holiday
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09