Mourners lay tributes at Prague university after at least 14 killed in mass shooting

Mourners placed candles and flowers near Charles University in Prague on Friday, 22 December), a day after a horrific mass shooting.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting on Thursday.

David Kozak, 24, has been named as the gunman.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooter was a history student at the university and that he acted alone.

The gunman started the shooting on the fourth floor of the building with legally-owned weapons.