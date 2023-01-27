Moment ‘calculated predator’ uses taxi to lure rape victim

Officials in Plymouth have released CCTV footage showing the moment a rapist used a taxi to lure a woman into his car.

This video shows Yuseab Woldeab, 27, pulling up in the vehicle pretending to be a taxi driver to “pick up” a woman in her 20s.

After the victim passed out in his car, he took her back to his house to commit what police described as "horrendous offences"

Senior investigating officer Chris Kinski called Woldeab a "calculated predictor."

Woldeab was found guilty of two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping.

