This is the moment Sally Becker reunited with a woman she saved from war as she received the Pride of Britain Lifetime Achievement award on Thursday (23 October).

Becker, who is also a mother, saved dozens of children ravaged by war in Bosnia and Gaza. The award recognises her three decades of work.

Maja Kazazic, who Becker saved from a warzone in Bosnia over 30 years ago, presented Becker with the award in a surprise appearance.

“ There is no one else who's more deserving of this award than you are, and on behalf of myself and all other children that you rescued, thank you,” she said in a video message before reuniting with Becker on stage.