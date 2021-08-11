Prince Andrew cannot “ignore the courts” and must respond to sexual abuse allegations filed in the US, according to the lawyers of his accuser.

Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil case in New York alleging the Duke of York sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

The duke has consistently denied the claims, but Ms Giuffre’s legal team claim his lawyers have so far “stonewalled” against their appeals for information.

“Prince Andrew is going to have to now speak. He can’t ignore court process,” David Boies, lawyer for Ms Giuffre, said.