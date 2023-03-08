The Duke of Sussex will be at the centre of a High Court trial over phone hacking allegations against a tabloid newspaper publisher.

Prince Harry is among several high-profile figures who have brought damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, ex-footballer and television presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson are among other stars involved in the case.

The trial will begin on 9 May.

It is expected to last for six to seven weeks.

