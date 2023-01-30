Activists disrupt House of Lords debate on controversial protest law

A group of demonstrators disrupted a House of Lords debate on controversial new protest laws.

The protesters interrupted the peers as they discussed the Public Order Bill which would give police new powers.

Around a dozen activists were escorted from the public gallery by doorkeepers and security staff.

One of the protesters identified themselves as being from the environmental action group Extinction Rebellion.

The upper chamber was adjourned for five minutes due to the disruption.

