Anti-vaccine protesters were surrounded by police as they demonstrated outside the science museum in London on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that four officers were injured as people gathered outside the building, while others attempted to storm the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) headquarters.“

A number of protesters have become violent towards police. Four of our officers have been injured during clashes.

This is unacceptable,” the force tweeted. The protests are understood to have been organised by activists angered by reports that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign could be extended to younger age groups.