Protesters gathered outside the Olympic stadium in Tokyo on Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony.

They chanted slogans and held up signs denouncing the Games. One banner read: ‘Olympics Kill the Poor’.

There were minor scuffles with police as the demonstrators were prevented from moving past a cordon.

The decision to go ahead with the Olympics was controversial in Japan because of the pandemic and the cost of staging the event.

Outside the Olympic bubble, Covid-19 cases have soared in Tokyo to daily record highs.