Protestors threaten to bulldoze ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s family home

Protestors threatened to bulldoze the home of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's father in Dhaka, as crowds demanded the death penalty for charges of crimes against humanity against civilians.

Footage shows demonstrators breaking through a line of riot police, throwing rocks at the property, and chanting, as an excavator approaches a crowd.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Monday (17 November) sentenced the former leader to death for ordering a deadly crackdown on last year’s student-led uprising, which resulted in up to 1,400 deaths.

Last month, Hasina, currently in exile in India, told The Independent that she would "not be surprised” if they sentenced her to death, calling it “a sham trial” driven by political vengeance.