Watch Live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists just 24 hours after a bombshell investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo concluded that he sexually assaulted 11 women.

President Joe Biden has already made a statement on the findings, standing by his previous call for Mr Cuomo to resign if the report found sufficient evidence against him.

Psaki has also called the investigation “abhorrent”, but could once again be pushed on the matter by journalists, with many Democrats calling for the governor to be impeached.