Putin’s awkwardly long handshake with North Korea’s top diplomat

Vladimir Putin greeted North Korea's foreign minister with an awkwardly long handshake as the pair met in Moscow on Monday, 4 November.

The Russian president, 72, met Choe Son Hui as she continued her official visit to the country.

State television showed the pair greeting each other but details of the meeting were not available.

Choe began her visit with talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov last Friday.

The trip came on the heels of the Pentagon's statement that North Korea has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks.”