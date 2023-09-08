King Charles marks first anniversary of Queen's death in touching message

King Charles has recorded a poignant message and released a favourite photograph of his mother to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and his accession to throne.

Charles, in words written and audio spoken at Balmoral Castle where the Queen died on 8 September last year, said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us”.

The King said: “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”