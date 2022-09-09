Church bells toll across England to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

Church bells were tolled across England on Friday (9 September) to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

As Queen, Elizabeth II was also the supreme governor of the Church of England, who asked their churches, chapels, and cathedrals to ring their bells as a mark of respect following her death.

Footage shows the scene as the sound of the bells rang out across various locations, as the public mourned the death of its longest-serving monarch.

