Reeves insists supporting Reform UK ‘racist policies’ does not make voters racist

Rachel Reeves has insisted that “you can support Reform and not be racist” after Sir Keir Starmer labelled the party’s policy of scrapping indefinite leave to remain as "racist" and "immoral".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC on Monday (29 September), the Chancellor was asked if anyone who supported the policy, which would effectively lead to hundreds of thousands of people who are here legally being deported, was racist.

Reeves said while she agreed with the prime minister’s assessment of the policy, she insisted that not everyone who supports Nigel Farage will be in favour of the scrapping of indefinite leave.

“I think there are lots of people who back Reform would be horrified by the thought that people who came to this country legally, are working and contributing, will be deported from this country,” she said.