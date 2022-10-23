BBC Radio 4 caller brands Liz Truss ‘all fart and no s***’

BBC Radio 4’s Anita Anand was forced to step in when a caller branded Liz Truss “all fart and no s***” live on air.

During her ‘Any Answers?’ show, the caller, known only as Olivia, didn’t hold back on the former prime minister.

“I consider Ms Truss to be a puff in the wind,” she said. “She’s all fart and no s**.”

“Oh no, oh no we can’t – you know we can’t use that language on the BBC!”, Anand panicked.

“We’ll say goodbye, it’s a shame, because I don’t mind passion.”

