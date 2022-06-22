Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson 'hasn't lifted a finger' to solve rail strikes

Today's (22 June) Prime Minister's Questions saw Keir Starmer grill Boris Johnson over rail strikes; the biggest seen in 30 years.

The opposition leader accused Johnson of "not lifting a finger" to solve the strikes, alleging that neither he nor the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps "have attended a single meeting" or "held a conversation".

Starmer noted that they "did find time to go to a lavish ball", where the prime minister allegedly "sold a meeting with himself for £120,000 to a donor".

"If there's money coming his way, he's there".

