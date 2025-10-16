Ricky Hatton’s son vows to keep talking about mental health

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Ricky Hatton’s son vowed to keep the mental health conversation going in the wake of his father’s death.

The 46-year-old was found dead at his home in Hyde, with Greater Manchester Police stating they were not treating the death as suspicious. At the opening of his inquest on Thursday, his provisional cause of death was given as hanging.

His son Campbell Hatton said that hearing his father speak about mental health made him feel more able to.

“ I've seen him openly talk about it, so I know it's okay to do,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“It is just about passing that message on now.”