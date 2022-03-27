Rishi Sunak accused of ‘making economy worse’ by senior Tory David Davis

Rishi Sunak is “making things worse” when it comes to the UK economy, Conservative MP David Davis has warned.

In a stinging attack on the chancellor, the senior Tory claimed Mr Sunak and his Treasury team had “no strategy” to deal with the mounting cost of living crisis.

“What you’re seeing is a spring statement driven by headlines. My view of the Treasury’s economic strategy is that there isn’t one,” Mr Davis told LBC.

“The chancellor said ‘I can’t solve everything’. Actually, what the chancellor is doing is making things worse.”

