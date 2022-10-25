Boris Johnson begged for Tory backing in ‘demeaning’ way, Iain Duncan Smith says

Boris Johnson was “begging” Conservative MPs for nominations during his “demeaning” failed bid to return to Downing Street, Iain Duncan Smith has claimed.

The former prime minister pulled out of the leadership race on Sunday night, with the public backing of 62 MPs, while Rishi Sunak - who has now become leader of the Tory party - had 150 endorsements.

“He’d made no plans, he got no team,” Sir Iain said of Mr Johnson’s failed bid.

“He found himself struggling and begging people for votes. That was demeaning really.”

