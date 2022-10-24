Rishi Sunak warns of ‘profound economic challenge’ in first speech as Tory leader

The United Kingdom faces a ‘profound economic challenge’, Rishi Sunak warned in his first public speech as leader of the Conservative Party today, 24 October.

The former chancellor, who became an MP in 2015, will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, replacing Liz Truss, who resigned after just 45 days in office last Thursday.

“There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” Mr Sunak said at the Conservative Party headquarters.

