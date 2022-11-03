Jeremy Corbyn says he 'lives rent free' in Rishi Sunak's head

Jeremy Corbyn has claimed he “lives rent free” in Rishi Sunak’s head after the prime minister repeatedly referenced him during attacks on Keir Starmer in this week’s PMQs.

The former Labour leader criticised Mr Sunak for giving a “wholly inaccurate representation” of his 2019 election manifesto.

“If I’m going to live rent free in his head at least he could accurately reflect what I think and what I say rather than inventions made up by him or his office,” Mr Corbyn, who now sits as an independent MP, said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.