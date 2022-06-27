Rudy Giuliani ‘slapped on back’ after abortion ruling

Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday while campaigning for his son.

“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was”, Mr Giuliani told the New York Post.

The 78-year-old former New York City also said the man called him a “f*****g scumbag” and he accused him of being “one of the people that’s gonna kill women”, referencing the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

