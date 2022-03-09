Romanians greet refugees with International Women’s Day flowers

At the Siret border crossing in Romania, women fleeing war in Ukraine were greeted with tulips and other flowers to mark International Women’s Day.

Despite the holiday celebrating women, many fleeing the war say they only felt stress at having to find a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stay behind to defend the country.

‘The best present for every woman will be to stop the war,’ said 19-year-old Anastasia Kvirikashvili who fled Vinnytsia.

