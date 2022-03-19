Moment Russian hypersonic missile ‘destroys Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

The footage appears to show the moment an ammunition warehouse in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, was hit by a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

Russia‘s defense ministry said: “The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.”

This is the first time a Kinzhal missile, which has an estimated range of over one thousand miles, has been used in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin earlier branded the missile “an ideal weapon” that flies at 10 times the speed of sound.