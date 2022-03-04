Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘stuttered and stumbled’, claims Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has claimed that Russia’s attack on Ukraine has unexpectedly “stuttered and stumbled”.

The UK government’s deputy prime minister spoke on Friday, 4 March about the ongoing attack from president Vladimir Putin, stating that the Russian president’s plans “has not been as effective”.

Speaking to Sky News, he added: “He said it would be a cake walk into Ukraine - that clearly hasn’t happened”.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.