Russian naval submarine transits Bosporus through Black Sea

A Russian Navy submarine passed through Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Sunday en route to the Black Sea amid rising tensions with Ukraine.

The Kilo-class Rostov-Na-Donu submarine entered the 30km-long strait from Turkey's inland Sea of Marmara, while headed to the Black Sea.

A Turkish coast guard vessel escorted the diesel-electric attack submarine during its passage, footage shows.

Over the past few days, six Russian warships have sailed to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus strait.

It comes after Armed Forces minister James Heappey said bombs could land on Ukrainian cities within “minutes” of Russian president Vladimir Putin giving an invasion order.

