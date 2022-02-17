Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign secretary, joked that he has "full trust in Liz Truss" after a joint statement in Kiev.

The pair met on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation in eastern Europe, with fears remaining over a Russian invasion.

After their press conference concluded, Mr Kuleba turned to Ms Truss and made a light-hearted comment to help ease the tension.

"I have full trust in Liz Truss," he said.

Remaining professional, the UK foreign secretary replied "thank you" with a smile.

