Joe Biden has suggested that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "still very much a possibility".

The US president was providing an update on the situation in eastern Europe on Tuesday evening, also stressing that the West want to "engage in diplomacy" with Russia.

"We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility," Mr Biden said.

"For all the events of the last few weeks and months, this has been our approach and it remains our approach now."

Sign up to our newsletters here.