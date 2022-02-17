Watch live footage of Maidan square in Kiev amid Russia tensions

Live view of Maidan square in Kiev as Ukrainian government forces have fired mortar shells at four locations within rebel-held territory, Russia-backed separatist groups said.

The claim has been denied by Ukrainian officials, who said Russia fired upon their positions using prohibited weapons – adding that Ukraine did not retaliate.

These are the first reports of heavy munitions being used in the conflict for more than a month amid high tensions between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.

US officials have warned that Russia could be looking for a “pretext” to invade Ukraine “at any moment”.

