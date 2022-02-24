Thick black smoke was seen billowing from a military airbase in Ukraine after Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion of the country.

Footage broadcast on BBC News shows the aftermath of an attack on an airbase in Chuguev, eastern Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry has confirmed that it is targeting military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with "high-precision weapons" as part of the assault.

In response, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law across the country, but has urged citizens to stay calm.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.