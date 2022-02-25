Vladimir Putin has urged the Ukrainian military to "take power into its own hands" and overthrow president Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an apparent reference to Ukraine's leadership, the Russian president told troops it will be "easier to negotiate with you" than the "gang of Nazis that has captured Kyiv".

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Mr Putin said.

"Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach an agreement."

