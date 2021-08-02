Satellite footage shows China is building another massive nuclear silo field

A huge plot of land in China with the potential to hold up to 110 nuclear silos has been discovered by researchers at the Federation of American Scientists.

The expanse of land in the Gobi desert, near the city of Hami in the Xinjiang province, has so far got 14 completed silos – and the ground is cleared to build another 19, according to the researchers.

It could have up to 110 silos built on it judging by the “grid-like outline of the entire complex,” they said, and is similar in size to a site discovered last month in Yumen.