Extremely rare bird spotted in part of Scotland for first time

An extremely rare water bird has been spotted in a part of Scotland for the first time.

The UK has recently seen an influx of the glossy ibis, despite it previously being an infrequent visitor.

RSPB Scotland said the bird, which usually frequents warmer climates, has been appearing in “never-before-seen numbers” across the nation in 2025.

It is believed that milder winters thanks to climate change may be behind the birds' more frequent appearance in Scotland, though the exact cause is not yet certain.