A former chief constable has urged that a new approach is needed to reduce the number of people dying in Scotland from drug overdoses.

Emphasising a move away from punishment towards care, David Strang, chair of the Scottish Drug Deaths Taskforce, called for the Misuse of Drugs Act to be changed to a public health approach.

“Every day in Scotland, three people in Scotland die of a drug overdose,” Mr Strang said.

“[We need] changes in public attitude... the law is very much steeped in addiction as a crime problem.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.