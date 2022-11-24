What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday (23 November) that Scotland cannot hold a legal independence referendum without a Section 30 order from the UK government that would devolve referendum powers to Holyrood.

While Nicola Sturgeon said she will respect and accept the ruling, she vowed it would not “silence” those campaigning to break away from the UK.

Following the latest twist in the ongoing battle, take a look at what could happen next, and the steps open to the Scottish government.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.