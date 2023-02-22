A lawyer for Shamima Begum has said her legal fight is “nowhere near over” after she lost her appeal over the removal of her British citizenship.

Daniel Furner told media gathered after the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) ruling that Ms Begum’s legal team would challenge the ruling.

In February 2015, Ms Begum travelled to Syria as a 15-year-old, alongside two other east London school pupils, to join Isis.

Then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds after she was found pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019.

