A trainee Sheriff deputy almost overdosed and died after getting too close to fentanyl during an arrest, dramatic bodycam footage has shown.

Field training officer corporal Scott Crane immediately administered Naloxone, a nasal spray that reverses an opioid overdose, saving Sheriff deputy David Faiivae's life.

Footage released by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department captures Mr Faiavae testing a white substance before he steps back.

He freezes and collapses to the ground from an exposure overdose of the synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin.

“That stuff’s no joke, it’s super dangerous,” Mr Crane warned Mr Faiivae moments before he collapsed.