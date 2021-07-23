A man who spent 49 hours in water after the ship he was working on sank has been rescued off the coast of Liberia, in west Africa. The individual, who was on board the Niko Ivanka vessel when it began to sink, became the twelfth survivor to be pulled from the water when he was spotted on Monday. Those rescued said the boat had between 26 to 28 people on board, and a search operation for more survivors - including two children - is ongoing.