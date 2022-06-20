Rail strikes: Minister says rail operators, not government, need to drive reform

Rail operators should drive a programme of reform as the government "doesn't control all levers that need to be held" regarding train strikes, Simon Clarke has said.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Monday (20 June), ahead of three days of national strike action, the Treasury minister said that it "wouldn't be right" for the government to step in as the "role of the employer."

"[Network rail and train operating companies are] the ones who need to make the railways sustainable," Clarke said.

