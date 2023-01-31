What is a ‘green comet’ and where can you see it?

A green comet is due to make its first Earth approach in 50,000 years, and will be visible for those in the Northern Hemisphere, on 31 January and every night this week if skies are clear.

Green comets are icy space rock that melt when flying close to the sun and, thanks to specific gases, release a green trail when the sun’s UV rays pass through them.

The one passing by Earth is called Comet C/2022 E3 and forecasts suggest that the best time for UK viewers will be early Wednesday morning at around 4am.