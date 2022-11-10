'Stop shouting at me': Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Sky News presenter

A Sky News interview with a Just Stop Oil activist turned firey when the protester and host clashed in a heated debate.

“The media has failed to make political change ...If you were doing your job properly everyone would be out on the streets,” Indigo Rumbelow sternly said to Mark Austin.

As the discussion became more intense, Ms Rumbelow asked Mr Austin if he has children, and later if he loved those children “more than fossil fuels.”

“Indigo, please,” the host interjected, before later asking her to “stop shouting” at him.

