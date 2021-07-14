Shocking footage shows a shopping centre ablaze in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, after being ransacked by looters. The ground outside is littered with debris and thieves can be seen making off with merchandise.

The country has seen days of deadly unrest, sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma last week. The riots have since escalated, with people angered by unemployment, hunger and poverty. Fears are mounting over food and fuel supply as the violence has halted exports, damaged crops and shuttered supermarkets.

The military has been deployed and the death toll has risen to more than 70, according to authorities.